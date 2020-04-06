Derry City congratulate Stephen Kenny on ROI appointment

The Derry City Board wishes to congratulate Stephen Kenny on his appointment as manager of the Irish Soccer Team.

Stephen has managed Derry City on two separate occasions. The first included achieving promotion to the Premier Division at the first attempt in 2010. On the second occasion he guided the club to its first advancement in European football in over forty years, beating two-times winners Gothenburg in the preliminary round and Gretna in the second round. That resulted in two memorable games against Paris Saint- Germain.

He oversaw the development of some of our best young players, providing them with the opportunity to play at a higher level. Seven Derry City players went on to represent their country when he was manager. Stephen managed Derry City on 112 occasions: 65 wins, 29 draws and only 18 defeats.

Derry City played a major role in Stephen’s life and career and, in turn, he has played a major part in the history of our Club. We are delighted with his elevation to the very summit of Irish football and proud that the new international manager was, on two occasions, the manager of Derry City,

We wish Stephen and his team every success and he can be assured that he will always receive a very warm welcome at the Brandywell.