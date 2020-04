16 more people have died from Covid19 in the Republic, four of them in the North West. 370 new cases have been confirmed.

It brings the death toll here to 174.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 5,364.

There are now 104 cases in Donegal

North of the Border, seven more deaths from Covid-19 were confirmed this evening, bringing the total number of deaths there to 70.

That's a cumulative total of 244 deaths across the island to 244.