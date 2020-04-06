18 Twelfth parades cancelled, including Rossknowlagh

The annual 12th of July parades in the North have been cancelled this year.

The Orange Order announced the move earlier today, saying the decision was because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Grand Master, Edward Stevenson said the gathering of hundreds of thousands of Orangemen and women, bands and spectators, would not be responsible.

Parades had been due to take place at 17 venues across the North and also in Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal.

First Minister and DUP Leader Arlene Foster said it's a responsible step to protect public health.