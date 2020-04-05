Vehicle damaged by stone thrown by youths

Police are appealing for information following the report of a vehicle being damaged by a stone thrown by a group of youths, in the Skeoge Link Road in Derry on Thursday evening.

The vehicle travelling along the Skeoge Road was hit by a stone, shattering the windscreen.

The driver was badly shaken by the incident.

The Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing teams are aware of a number of incidents in the area recently in which vehicles have been targeted and damaged by stone throwing youths.

Police are appealing to parents to warn their children about the dangers of participating in such activities.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault or has dashcam footage of it, to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101