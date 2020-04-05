Gardai on patrol in Inishowen following reports of influx of people

Gardai in Donegal have received reports of the influx of people in campervans and cars to beach and scenic areas over the past few days.

Gardaí are on patrol all over Inishowen today. Greencastle, Ballyliffin, Clonmany and Moville were patrolled and will continue to be monitored.

Gardai say most people are sticking to the restrictions in place - but that it needs to continue.

There's mild weather across the country today, but the force is asking people not to leave their home unless it's essential.

It says we all need to keep practicing social distancing and only exercise within 2 kilometres of our home.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey has also addressed concerns about how checkpoints are being conducted: