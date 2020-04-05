Gardai hunt man who purposely coughed on woman in Letterkenny

Gardai are investigating reports a man deliberately coughed on a woman in Letterkenny, potentially exposing her to Covid19.

The alleged incident happened on Saturday morning, the 4th of April at 09:40am close to the hospital roundabout.

The woman was left badly shaken.

After the alleged incident, the male continued on foot down the DeValera Road towards the Oatfield Roundabout. It is believed he may have been travelling from the Glencar direction.

He is described as being middle aged, average build , approx 5ft 8, wearing a grey beanie type hat with a dark jacket and dark trousers. He also had a black cloth shopping bag with him

Any info to Gardai on 0749167100.