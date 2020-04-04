Strabane police reassure public in a ‘concerning time’

Police in Strabane have moved to reassure the public that they have put measures in place to enable them to continue to keep people safe.

They understand that this is a concerning time for many and are also urging neighbours to keep an eye on the elderly and vulnerable in their communities.

In a statement, police are emphasising that they are on standby to respond to calls for service when needed.

However, they're also asking friends and loved ones of older people, or those who are vulnerable to please, take a few minutes and have a conversation with them about what they can do to help protect themselves and their homes.

Police are also asking those may need any crime prevention advice to contact their local Crime Prevention Officer on the 101 number.

The Crime Prevention Officer can provide free advice over the telephone. If you see anything suspicious in your area, or need additional support, please call Police on the 101 number, or 999 in an emergency.

A move by the Home Office means that calls to the police non-emergency 101 number are free of charge.