Stephen Kenny takes up reigns as new Ireland manager with immediate effect

The FAI have confirmed that Mick McCarthy's second reign as Republic of Ireland manager is over.

Irish football's governing body informed McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor of their decision to honour Stephen Kenny's contract - which begins on August the 1st.

The former Derry City and Dundalk boss, will now be in charge of the team for their Euro 2020 playoff semi-final away to Slovakia this autumn.

In a statement Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens said "On behalf of the FAI, I wish to express our gratitude to Mick for his service and commitment to our national team throughout his career and particularly in his second spell as Ireland manager. We wish Mick and his staff well and we thank them all for their hard work in this European Championship campaign to date."