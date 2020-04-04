40 clusters of Covid-19 detected in nursing homes

There were 171 clusters of Covid-19 detected in Ireland before midnight on Wednesday 1st April, with 40 of them in nursing homes.

That's according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

32 of the nursing home clusters were in the east of the country with one in the Northwest. There's also one cluster in a Northwest Hospital.

The government's expected to announce new measures later aimed at tackling the outbreaks.

Professor Mary Horgan, a consultant in Infectious Diseases at Cork University Hospital, says it's important more is done to protect residents there: