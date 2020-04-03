Slight increase in house prices in Donegal

Property website Daft.ie has issued its latest report into home prices and shows over the past 12 months, most regions have experienced a drop in asking prices, apart from Connacht and Ulster.

In Donegal, prices in the first three months of 2020 were 3% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 4% seen a year ago.

The average house price in the county is now €149,000, 31% above its lowest point.

Author of the report Ronan Lyons says they have noticed trends since the Covid-19 pandemic began: