Shocking footage emerges of shop worker threatened in Strabane

An investigation is continuing after two males, one armed with a knife, entered a shop in Strabane and threatened a shop worker.
The incident happened in the Lisnafin area yesterday.
CCTV footage shows one of the males flashing a knife and forcing the woman behind the counter, but it's understood that they left empty handed.
West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has described it as a despicable attack on a frontline worker at a time when communities are trying to pull together.
He is urging anyone with information to come forward: