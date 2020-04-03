Shocking footage emerges of shop worker threatened in Strabane

An investigation is continuing after two males, one armed with a knife, entered a shop in Strabane and threatened a shop worker.

The incident happened in the Lisnafin area yesterday.

CCTV footage shows one of the males flashing a knife and forcing the woman behind the counter, but it's understood that they left empty handed.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has described it as a despicable attack on a frontline worker at a time when communities are trying to pull together.

He is urging anyone with information to come forward: