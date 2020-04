Former Derry Mayor, MP and MLA Elisha McCallion has been elected to the Seanad.

The Sinn Féin representative was up for election to the Industrial & Commercial panel.

Ms. McCallion had topped the poll on the first count of the election to the panel yesterday morning but had to wait until the early hours of this morning before being returned as one of nine new senators on the panel.

She was the only Sinn Fein Candidate in a 35 candidate selection.