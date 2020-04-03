Paul McGinley thinks Ryder Cup will go ahead

Former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes this year’s competition will happen behind closed doors.

Padraig Harrington is due to lead Europe into battle against their American counterparts at Whistling Straits in September.

The Masters and US PGA have both been postponed until later in the year, while The Open is likely to follow suit.

But McGinley’s told Off The Ball that even if sport can resume later in the year, travel restrictions are likely to mean it does so with no fans present.