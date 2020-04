Institute Football Club have placed their staff on the UK’s government furlough scheme.

The Derry side aren’t alone, fellow north west side Coleriane and other Irish League clubs have also taken up the retention programme where employees can claim up to 80% of their wage during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Along with the other 11 Premiership clubs, Stute also received a grant of £16,000 from UEFA to help ease the financial burden that clubs are experiencing.