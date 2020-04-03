Fears heighten for stranded Donegal abroad

There are heightened fears for the welfare of many Donegal people living abroad who are trying to get home.

It's understood that over 150 people from the county located in various parts of the world are unemployed and effectively stranded due to the on-going pandemic with some in areas severely impacted by the virus.

Despite efforts to make their way back to Donegal, a significant number of people have had their flights cancelled and now find themselves in major financial difficulty.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the Government must step in: