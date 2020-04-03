Education Minister doesn’t rule out further restrictions

The Education Minister has stated that every effort is continuing to have the Leaving Cert examinations go ahead this current academic year but that depends on current restrictions being lifted.

A number of options are currently on the table but Minister Joe McHugh believes that at least two weeks of class time would be needed before exams begin.

He also says he expects further restrictions to be introduced next week to ensure those who aren't adhering to Covid-19 restricting do so.

Minister McHugh says all decisions will be based on what Health officials decide in terms of restrictions and that will determine their next course of action.

He spoke on today's Nine til Noon Show, listen back to the interview in full: