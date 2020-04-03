Concerns over PPE equipment not being up to standard

There are concerns that some of the Personal Protective Equipment being distributed to healthcare workers is not up to standard.

Consignments have been arriving here from China.

At first there were concerns about the shortage of PPE equipment including masks, gowns, and goggles.

Now concerns are being raised about the type of equipment available since it arrived.

Several deliveries have arrived from China this week, however there are reports frontline staff are concerned that the masks are poor quality and the gowns are too small.

The HSE has placed an order of over 200 million euro however there are fears it may not materialize to the extent expected.