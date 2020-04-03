Concern for local charities hit hard by virus impact

Serious concern has been raised over charities in the Strabane and Derry area now being in severe financial difficulty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of the local health charities rely heavily on fundraising as their core income stream in the delivery of their lifesaving services.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic they've now been forced to cancel all upcoming fundraising events.

The Northern Ireland Health Minister is being urged to provide emergency financial aid to keep them going.

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Councillor Sandra Duffy says the Department must help them in their hour of need: