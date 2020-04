There are calls for commercial rates to be suspended for the rest of the year for small and medium enterprises.

Fianna Fáil says businesses need all the support they can to get back on their feet and the government should compensate local authorities for the loss of income.

A number of services have been put in place for enterprises, like banks offering low-interest-rate loans over a seven-year period.

But Fianna Fail's business spokesperson Robert Troy says more needs to be done: