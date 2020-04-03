77 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal has risen again to 77.

It's an increase of nine on yesterdays figure of 68.

Meanwhile, the National Public Health Emergency Team met today to continue its review of Ireland’s response and preparedness to COVID-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are concerned with the number of clusters identified in nursing homes. We have identified a range of measures, working with the HSE. We need to see continuous actions being taken to reduce the risk of transmission in nursing home and long-term residential facilities.”