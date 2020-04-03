22 further deaths & 424 new confirmed cases of Covid-19

A further 22 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

It brings the death toll here to 120.

Meanwhile there are also 424 new confirmed cases in the country.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 1st April 2020 (3,655 cases), reveals:

· 48% are male and 51% are female, with 171 clusters involving 626 cases

· Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 1,039 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 148 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 948 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,077 (57% of all cases) followed by Cork with 292 cases (8%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 16%