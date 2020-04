It's been confirmed that 130 people are currently waiting to be tested for Covid-19 in Donegal

Up to 60 individuals are due to be tested at the centre in O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny this afternoon; most of them are healthcare workers.

According to the latest data, there are currently 68 confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

Chief Officer for HSE west John Hayes says good testing systems are in place in Donegal to allow for bigger numbers when the time comes: