Watch: Moville Community College students dedicate song to frontline workers

A group of students from Moville Community College have put together a video as a dedication to frontline workers working during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The sixth year music students recorded their version of Coldplay's 'Fix You' remotely and with the help of their teacher Geraldine Cavanagh compiled it into a video which has now been viewed by over 4000 people.

Geraldine Cavanagh and sixth year student Niamh Skelly spoke earlier to Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show - the full interview can be listened back to here.