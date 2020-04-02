Two Donegal representatives in Seanad following elections

Donegal now has two representatives in the Seanad following elections this week.

Former Fianna Fail TD Niall Blaney was a successful candidate in the agricultural panel earlier this week while Termon Native Senator Robbie Gallagher who is based in Monaghan was returned via the Labour panel last evening.

Senator Gallagher has served for the Labour panel since 2016 and had been unsuccessful in running for the General Election in Cavan-Monaghan earlier this year.

He has been returned to the Seanad after exceeding the quota on the eighth count.

Meanwhile, Eileen Flynn who lives in Ardara lost out on a Seanad seat last evening.

Ms.Flynn was 7th out of 20 in the first county in the Labour panel but was unsuccessful in getting enough transfers to see her over the line and was squeezed out on the 17th and final count.

Ms. Flynn was bidding to become the first Traveller elected to the Oireachtas and had been nominated by Independent TD Thomas Pringle and three People before Profit TDs.

There was disappointment for outgoing Senator Brian Ó Domhnaill who failed in his bid to be re-elected to the Seanad.

He was excluded on the 12th count in the agricultural panel election.