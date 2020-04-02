Restrictions may last beyond April 12th – Tanaiste

The Tanaiste says the restrictions announced last Friday may go well beyond the initial two week period.

He made the comments as he launched a new community initiative to support those who can't leave their home.

On Friday, we were asked to stay at home with few exceptions, while over 70s and vulnerable people were asked to 'cocoon'.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney this morning launched 'The Community Call' to support people who can't leave their homes.

The partnership of national and local government and the community and voluntary sector will be available in every town, village and city across the country.

Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring says thousands of people have already volunteered to help.

The initiative will coordinate volunteers with requests for assistance and there will be 31 'Community Call' offices nationwide.