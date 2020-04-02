Langan, Mogan & McCole named on Team of the Year

Three Donegal players have been named in the Electric Ireland Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year.

The LYIT have two representatives with Michael Langan named in midfield and his college-mate Peader Mogan included in the half forward line.

The St Michael’s and St Naul's men played important roles for the Letterkenny side who reach the Sigerson Cup semi finals for the first time in their first year in the competition.

Lead by Manager Michael Murphy, the LYIT lost to IT Carlow in the last four.

The third Donegal man and a second for the St Nauls club is Brendan McCole.

He has been named at No.2 and is rightfully included having captained DCU to the Sigerson title.

The north Dublin university beat Carlow 0-14 to 0-7 in the final.