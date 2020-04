Gardai in Milford are appealing for information relating to a hit and run in the Ramelton area yesterday evening.

Gardai believe a charcoal coloured BMW 320, partial registration 06 DL was involved in the incident at Ballyare at around 5:45pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53060 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.