Extensive work on new Covid-19 unit at LUH underway

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says it's hoped that a new emergency unit will be ready for patients by the end of next week.

Extensive work is continuing on the new 38 bed Covid-19 unit at the hospital with over 80 construction workers on site around the clock to ensure it's finished as soon as possible.

It comes the latest figures show that there are now 63 confirmed cases in Donegal with yesterday seeing the biggest daily increase in the county so far.

General Manager Sean Murphy says they are also on track in increasing the number of ICU beds at the hospital: