There are now 68 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal.

It's an increase of five on yesterday's figure of 63.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 402 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 2nd April with a further 13 deaths today.

There are now 3,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland while 98 people have died.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.