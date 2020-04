Gardai paid a speed camera operator 26 million euro more than it got through its fines in the space of three years.

Between 2017 and 2019, the gardai paid GoSafe 44 million euro.

But the revenue generated in fines from its detections was 18.1 million euro.

An Garda Siochana says the main purpose of these speed checks is to save lives - not generate money.

But Sinn Féin's justice spokesman, Martin Kenny, says the arrangement should be reviewed..............