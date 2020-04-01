HSE issues guidance in registering births and deaths

The HSE is urging anyone who needs to register births or deaths to do so from home, as all Civil Registration offices are closed.

Births and deaths can be registered online, or by post, civil marriages are not being facilitated for the duration of the Coronavirus crisis, except in very limited circumstances.

The HSE is stressing that there is no requirement for people to attend the Civil Registration Service offices in person, and at present, all offices are closed to the public.

People can register births, deaths and marriages, and also purchase certificates from their homes

Births can be registered by downloading the registration application form from civilregistrationservice.ie, signing it, and either posting or e-mailing it along with a copy of your photo identification and a contact phone number. Forms can also be requested by post.

Death notification forms will be issued to the next of kin by the GP or Hospital, depending on where their loved one died.

At present, all marriage notification appointments are suspended, and with the exception of cases where one of the parties is terminally ill, all scheduled civil marriages are postponed until further notice.

*******************

HSE release in full -

COVID 19 INFORMATION FOR REGISTERING BIRTHS, DEATHS & MARRIAGES

In the interest of everyone’s safety during the COVID 19 pandemic, the HSE will continue to assist you in registering births, deaths and marriages by e-mail, post and phone. (Please log onto www.civilregistrationservice. ie for a full list of contact details). Local contact phone numbers are as follows:

Donegal:

Letterkenny office - 074 91 23771

Stranorlar office - 074 91 91729

Buncrana office - 074 93 62196