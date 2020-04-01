HSE issues guidance in issuing births and deaths

The HSE is urging anyone who needs to register births or deaths to do so from home, as all Civil Registration offices are closed.
Births and deaths can be registered online, or by post, civil marriages are not being facilitated for the duration of the Coronavirus crisis, except in very limited circumstances.
The HSE is stressing that there is no requirement for people to attend the Civil Registration Service offices in person, and at present, all offices are closed to the public.
People can register births, deaths and marriages, and also purchase certificates from their homes
Births can be registered by downloading the registration application form from civilregistrationservice.ie, signing it, and either posting or e-mailing it along with a copy of your photo identification and a contact phone number. Forms can also be requested by post.
Death notification forms will be issued to the next of kin by the GP or Hospital, depending on where their loved one died.
At present, all marriage notification appointments are suspended, and with the exception of cases where one of the parties is terminally ill, all scheduled civil marriages are postponed until further notice.
HSE release in full -
COVID 19 INFORMATION FOR REGISTERING BIRTHS, DEATHS & MARRIAGES
In the interest of everyone’s safety during the COVID 19 pandemic, the HSE will continue to assist you in registering births, deaths and marriages by e-mail, post and phone. (Please log onto www.civilregistrationservice.
For the duration of the pandemic you can apply to register a birth, death or marriage or purchase a certificate of birth, death or marriage from the safety of your home by e-mail or by post. Currently there is no requirement or facility for you to attend the Civil Registration Service offices in person.We thank you for understanding the importance of keeping our distance at this time and assure you that whilst we can’t deal with you in person, we are here to assist you by e-mail phone and post (during normal office hours).
To Register a Birth:
Please download the birth registration application form (available on www.civilregistrationservice.
To Register a death:
Death notification forms will be issued to the next of kin by the GP or Hospital, depending on where your loved one died. Please complete and sign part 2 of the Death Notification form in block capitals (Part 2 is on the reverse side to where the Doctor completed the information on the Death Notification form). Please do not make any changes to the information completed by the Doctor. Please e-mail or post the completed and signed Death Notification Form along with a copy of your photo identification and your contact number to your local registration office.
Marriage Notifications
All marriage notification appointments are suspended. Postal notifications can be received to satisfy legal requirements.
Civil Marriages
Other than for “risk of death” for example where one of the parties is terminally ill, all scheduled civil marriages are postponed until further notice, in line with Government guidance. No future dates will be offered to parties until further notice.
Marriage Certificates:
Certificates will continue to be issued via the online portal www.certficates.ie and via post/email or telephone enquiries to local registration offices.
For the most up to date information on Covid-19 please visit www.hse.ie