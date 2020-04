The Chief Fire Officer in Donegal says most wildfires are caused by carelessness on the part of members of the public.

Joseph McTaggart says it's more important now than ever before that people are careful, so the fire service isn't overwhelmed.

Mr McTaggart says in the case of last year's fires in West Donegal, the vast majority of the appliances in Donegal were tasked to go there, and many areas were left exposed as a result...........