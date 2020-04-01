Donegal to Dublin air service reduced to one flight a day

The air service linking Donegal and Dublin is being scaled back to one flight a day in each direction.

An airport spokesperson confirmed this afternoon that following discussions with Stobart Air and the Department of Transport it was decided to continue flights, with the airport operating in compliance with HSE guidelines.

The airport says as well as facilitating the return of many people from around the world, the Dublin serves many people travelling for health reasons.

Flights to Donegal will leave Dublin Airport at 25 to four in the afternoon, flights to Dublin will leave Donegal at 5pm.

The route is operated under the government’s PSO service, buty management have acknowledged that because of the reduced service, Donegal airport will incur a significant loss of revenue over the period.

The airport now has reduced operational hours with core staff. All other ancillary service are closed, and where possible staff are working remotely.

Statement in full -

