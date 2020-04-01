Creed urged to fast track Glas balancing payments

The Minister for Agriculture is being urged to bring forward the balancing payment for GLAS participants as a means of addressing cash flow difficulties farmers are experiencing.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue, the Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson, says the payment was to be issued to approximately 48,000 farmers in May.

However, he says given the national public health emergency and cashflow problems farmers are beginning to experience, it is important the Minister pays the money as quickly as possible...........