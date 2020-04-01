Blaney elected to Seanad after nine year absence from Leinster House

After a nine year absence, former Donegal Deputy Niall Blaney is on his way back to Leinster House.

He was elected to the Agriculture Panel of the Seanad last night on the 15th count.

Outgoing Donegal Senator Brian O'Domhnaill last his seat, having been eliminated on the 13th count.

He had placed ninth out of 25 candidates after the first count, with 11 seats up for grabs.

Counting is continuing with restrictions in place to promote social distancing.

Counting is yet to start in the Labour panel, which is being contested by Ardara based Eileen Flynn, and outgoing Monaghan based Senator Robbie Gallagher, a native of Termon.