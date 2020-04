More than 100 people have now died from Covid 19 on the island of Ireland.

It was confirmd today that two more people have died from the coronavirus in the North.

It means 30 people have lost their lives in Northern Ireland due to Covid 19.

103 new positive cases were reported north of the border, bringing the total confirmed number of cases to 689.

Combined with the 71 confirmed deaths in the republic, it brings the death toll on the island of Ireland to 101.