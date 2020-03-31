Three more Covid-19 deaths in the NW as national total reaches 71

71 people have now died from Covid-19 in Ireland after another 17 deaths were confirmed tonight, three of them in the North West.

325 new cases were confirmed today, with a national total of 3,235. As of midnight on Saturday, 46 cases were confirmed in Donegal, a 24 hour increase of 10.

Dept of Health statement in full -

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 17 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

· 8 deaths located in the east, 3 in the south, 3 in the north-west and 3 in the west of the country

· Patients included 4 females and 13 males

· Median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

· 8 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 71 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 325 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 31 March.

There are now 3,235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.