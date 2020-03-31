Parked garda car hit by van in St Johnston

An investigation is continuing after a van collided with a garda car in St Johnston last evening.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the Silver Hyundai i-30 van with a 142 Meath registration plate, on foot of the incident which happened at 4.30pm.

Gardaí say they encountered the van acting suspiciously and being driven dangerously. During the course of the incident, the van collided with a second patrol car, which was stationary at the time.

The van then crossed the border into Northern Ireland at Lifford.

The van has since been recovered by the PSNI.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information or video footage in relation to the movements of this vehicle prior to the incident in St Johnson.

Anyone who may have observed a van matching this description is asked to make contact with Gardaí in Lifford on 074-9141000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The driver of the patrol car suffered minor injuries. Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made to date.