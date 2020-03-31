New travel restrictions could be considered today

Tougher travel restrictions into and on the island of Ireland will be discussed when the National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning.

A further 295 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,910, while eight more people have died. 36 cases are now confirmed in Donegal.

Modelling data shows Ireland is beginning to flatten the so-called curve, and we aren't on track for an unmitigated epidemic.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says the issue of travel will be on the agenda.........

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris says new measures will be introduced today to stop the spread of Covid-19 in nursing homes...............