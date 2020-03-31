More North South cooperation promised on Coronavirus

An agreement for greater cooperation to tackle the spread of Covid 19 across the island of Ireland has been reached.

The Chief Medical Officers in the Republic and North are to sign a memo of understanding for a more joined up approach.

It follows a conference call between the Tanaiste, Northern Secretary and First and Deputy First Ministers in the North - which was described as constructive.

As the meeting was taking place, it was confirmed that six more people have died from Coronavirus in the North, bringing the total there to 28 deaths.

53 new positive cases have also been recorded - the total number of cases in Northern Ireland is now 586.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says the disease doesn't stop at the border, so co-operation is needed..............