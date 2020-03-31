Gardai urge business owners to secure vacant premises

Gardai in Donegal have joined with the Irish Security Industry Association to urge business premises owners across the county to secure any vacant retail premises.

Owners and keyholders are being advised to ensure all entrance points are protected, that cash is removed or banked from the premises for businesses closing for extended periods of time or to ensure cash-safe is insurance rated for the appropriate amount and to leave tills open and empty when not in use.

Meanwhile, businesses are urged to limit the amount of cash stored on the premises or in ATMs, use lighting to deter criminals from approaching entrances, routinely check the perimeter of the premises and inform Gardaí if anything suspicious is noted.

Gardai are also asking proprietors to ensure their alarm system is monitored by and Alarm Receiving Centre, to periodically test the alarm and ensure it has adequate coverage

It is advised that dual path intruder alarm signalling be employed and connected to an Alarm Receiving Centre via, IP, GSM or Radio backup and to seek Garda assistance when attending to an alarm.