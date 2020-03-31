Donegal has a “significant” amount of asbestos water pipes

There are more than 5,100 kilometres of asbestos water pipes in the country, with Donegal identified as one of a number of counties to have significant amounts of pipes built from asbestos cement.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, these old pipes are located in every county in Ireland.

In total, Irish Water says they measure 5,100 kilometres - which is about 10 per cent of all water mains in the country.

Asbestos can cause cancer when inhaled - but environmental consultant Jack O'Sullivan says asbestos pipes are not a major concern.....................