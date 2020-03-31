Domestic Violence Service puts out call for emergency accommodation

The Donegal Domestic Violence Service is asking tourist accommodation providers to consider making vacant properties available to the service for emergency cases.

Manager Dr Maria Hainsworth says the restrictions on movement implemented as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic are putting further pressure on people at risk, and in many instances, people who would seek help from the service are not doing so because they can't get to a phone or make contact in private.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Dr Hainsworth said hers and other services are operating, and they will do what they can.

She had this appeal for accommodation providers.............