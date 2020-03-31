Doctor questions cross border differences in isolation protocols

A leading doctor claims there could be more deaths from coronavirus in the North than in the Republic because of testing differences.

Professor Gabriel Scally claims it's absurd a person in Donegal has to self-isolate for 14 days if they show symptoms of the virus - but only for seven days if they're in Tyrone.

He's calling for an all-island approach to Covid-19, ahead of a meeting between ministers from both sides of the border today.

Meanwhile, First Minister Arlene Foster insists the North has strong rules in place, particularly in terms of businesses who don't take restrictions seriously.