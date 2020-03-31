Covid-19 payment should be given to cross border workers – TD

A Donegal TD says regulations regarding cross border workers must be changed to ensure that all workers on the island who have paid their taxes and social insurance qualify for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says at present, the payment is being denied to workers who are resident in the North of Ireland, and that, he believes, is contrary to the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says it's an issue Minister Regina Doherty must address.............