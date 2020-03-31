Council CEO says Community Response Forum is a vital initiative

ALONE, the organisation that supports older people, received more than 1,100 calls to their COVID-19 helpline for older people on Saturday following the introduction of the cocooning measures, and is adding further staff members to answer phone calls to meet the increasing demand.

The organisation has welcomed the introduction of practical support phone lines for older and medically vulnerable people by Local Authorities nationwide, which will increase capacity and resources for those who are most in need.

Here, ALONE is working in collaboration with Donegal County Council as part of the county's Community Response Forum.

Seamus Neely is the council's Chief Executive - he says it's an important initiative............