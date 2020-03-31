Agreement reached on limited mart operations

An agreement has been reached that will allow marts to open on a limited basis to facilitate farmers who need to sell stock.

Last week, the government announced a blanket shutdown of marts as part of its response to Covid-19, but Mart Managers of Ireland say they've managed to reach an agreement with the Department of Agriculture which will allow for movement of stock without compromising Covid 19 guidelines.

Donegal Mart manager Eimear Mc Guinness says a number of farmers were in distress............