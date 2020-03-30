Vital that the Dail continues to sit – Doherty

A Donegal TD says it's vital that the Dail continues to sit throughout Covid-19 crisis, including this week, and over the Easter period.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says at a time when everything is being asked of frontline health staff and other workers in essential roles, it is incomprehensible that political accountability and scrutiny would take a back seat at this time.

He says in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is critical that everything that can be done is done to protect the community, and the Dail has a key role in that..............