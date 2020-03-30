Six patients test positive for Covid-19 in Derry care home

The North's Department of Health is pledging to prioritise Covid-19 testing for staff at a Derry care home where it has been confirmed that six residents have tested positive for Covid-19.

Foyle MLA Martina Anderson ghas received confirmation from the Department of Health that priority access to the local Covid-19 testing centre will be afforded to Owen Mor staff who are showing symptoms.

She's welcoming this, and also the provision of additional personal protective equipment. However, she says while these are steps in the right direction, it should not have taken a lobby to make them happen.

She says there is an onus on the department to ensure that every possible step must be taken to protect the residents and staff, not just at Owen Mor but at all care homes.